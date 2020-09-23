Riya Chakraborty and Jaya Saha’s chats continue to be interrogated after NCB’s interrogation in drug chat case. During the same interrogation, NCB also got some other drug chats from Jaya Saha in which he arranged for drugs for various other celebrities. During interrogation, Jaya has also admitted that he had ordered drugs for several syllabus. These include the famous film producer Madhu Mantena. On Wednesday, the NCB team is questioning both Mandhu and Jaya Saha.

Both Jaya and Madhu face to face questioning

NCB has focused its investigation on Jaya Saha’s drug chat. Madhu Mantena’s name was revealed in Jaya Saha’s chat. Jaya Saha has admitted that she bought CBD Oil for Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Riya Chakraborty and Madhu Mantena. Jaya Saha has also said that she herself has been using CBD oil. Now Jaya and Madhu Mantena are being questioned face to face. Jaya Saha’s chat has revealed that on June 22, 2020, Madhu Mantena asked for Ganja from Jaya Saha. This means that even after the death of Sushant, these Bollywood celebrities were engaged in the purchase and use of drugs.

Who is Madhu Mantena?

Madhu Mantena is a big producer of Bollywood. Madhu was married to Nina Gupta’s daughter Masaba but later both divorced. At one time he was also involved in Phantom Films, a company of Vikas Bahl and Anurag Kashyap. This company produced superhit films like ‘Queen’ and ‘Super 30’. Madhu Mantena also holds a large stake in celebrity management company Kwan. Kwan is the same company that looks after the PR work of many big stars including Sushant Singh Rajput, Riya Chakraborty, Deepika Padukone. Jaya Saha, Shruti Modi and Deepika’s manager Karishma Prakash are employees of this company. Sushant’s former manager Disha Salian was also an employee of Quan for a few months.