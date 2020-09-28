In the Bollywood drug chat case, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) today (Saturday, 3 October 2020) presented Kshitij Ravi Prasad, former executive producer and assistant director of Dharma Productions, to the special NDPS court. The court has sent Horizon to judicial custody till 6 October. However it was believed that Horizon could be sent to NCB remand for a few more days.

Kshitij agreed to take drugs, hemp was found at home

Kshitij was detained by NCB on Saturday, September 26, after more than 24 hours of questioning. After this, he was sent to the NCB remand till 3 October by the court. Horizon confessed to peddler taking drugs from interrogators. Before the arrest, the NCB team raided Horizon’s house where the team recovered the ganja. During interrogation of Ankush Anreja, a high-profile drug peddler in South Mumbai, he had told that Kshitij Prasad was the one who helped him in building a link with the Bollywood syllabus. NCB has also received Horizon’s chats with drug peddlers like Ankush Anreja, Anuj Keshwani and Karamjit Singh in the investigation in which he is seeking drugs.

Rakulpreet Singh also took the name of Horizon

Kshitij Prasad was also named by Rakulpreet Singh, an NCB interrogator. Kshitij Prasad was in Delhi and then reached Mumbai after getting NCB summons. NCB took Kshitij Prasad into his custody from the airport but before that he was raided at Kshitij’s Mumbai home in which drugs were recovered. During interrogation of NCB, Rakulpreet Singh has reportedly said that Kshitij Prasad supplies drugs. Kshitij had also named another assistant director Anubhav Chopra who was questioned by the NCB on 25 September.

NCB pressures Kshitij to name Karan Johar?

Karan Johar defeated

Karan Johar released his statement on social media after Kshitij Prasad was taken into custody. He wrote, ‘All these blasphemous statements, news articles have unnecessarily disgusted, contempt and mocked me, my family and my colleagues and Dharma Productions. I would like to further state that several media / news channels are showing reports that Kshitij Prasad and Anubhav Chopra are my allies. I do not know these people personally and neither of these two individuals are associates or close. Neither I nor Dharma Productions can be responsible for what those people do in their personal lives. ‘

NCB arrested Kshitij Prasad, said – I am being framed

Many arrested, including Riya Shouvik

Before Kshitij Prasad, NCB had already arrested Riddle Chakraborty, Shauvik Chakraborty, Sushant’s staff Samuel Miranda and Deepesh Sawant besides many drug peddlers. The court had already remanded them all to judicial custody.