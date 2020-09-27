Former assistant director and executive producer of Dharma Productions, who was detained on Saturday in the Bollywood drug chat case, Kshitij Ravi Prasad, has been remanded to the Narcotics Control Bureau for 6 days by the court. Now Horizon will remain in NCB custody till 3 October. Kshitij was arrested a day earlier after being questioned for more than 24 hours on charges of possessing and supplying drugs.

The NCB presented it to the magistrate through video conferencing in the afternoon after Horizon’s medical test was done on Sunday morning. NCB had sought custody of Horizon 9 days from the court. The NCB argued that Horizon was not giving satisfactory answers on many matters and further inquiries could reveal more names. The NCB also said that during interrogation, the NCB had recovered several digital evidences, money transactions and hemp from Horizon’s house. The relationship between Horizon and drug peddlers will be deeply explored during remand.

Horizon said – being framed

While going to medical examination, Kshitij Prasad has reportedly stated that he is being implicated in the case and has no relationship with drug peddlers. However, during interrogation of Ankush Anreja, a high-profile drug peddler from South Mumbai, he said that Kshitij Prasad used to help him in building a link with the Bollywood syllabus. NCB has also found Horizon’s chats with drug peddlers like Ankush Anreja, Anuj Keshwani and Karamjit Singh in the investigation in which he is seeking drugs.

Rakulpreet Singh also took the name of Horizon

Kshitij Prasad’s name was also taken into question by Rakulpreet Singh. Kshitij Prasad was in Delhi and then reached Mumbai after getting NCB summons. NCB took Kshitij Prasad from the airport in his custody but before that he was raided at Kshitij’s Mumbai home in which drugs have been recovered. During interrogation of NCB, Rakulpreet Singh has reportedly said that Kshitij Prasad supplies drugs. Kshitij has also named another assistant director Anubhav Chopra who was questioned by the NCB on Friday.