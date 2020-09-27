Horizon said – being framed
While going to medical examination, Kshitij Prasad has reportedly stated that he is being implicated in the case and has no relationship with drug peddlers. However, during interrogation of Ankush Anreja, a high-profile drug peddler from South Mumbai, he said that Kshitij Prasad used to help him in building a link with the Bollywood syllabus. NCB has also found Horizon’s chats with drug peddlers like Ankush Anreja, Anuj Keshwani and Karamjit Singh in the investigation in which he is seeking drugs.
Rakulpreet Singh also took the name of Horizon
Kshitij Prasad’s name was also taken into question by Rakulpreet Singh. Kshitij Prasad was in Delhi and then reached Mumbai after getting NCB summons. NCB took Kshitij Prasad from the airport in his custody but before that he was raided at Kshitij’s Mumbai home in which drugs have been recovered. During interrogation of NCB, Rakulpreet Singh has reportedly said that Kshitij Prasad supplies drugs. Kshitij has also named another assistant director Anubhav Chopra who was questioned by the NCB on Friday.
