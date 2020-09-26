After the drug chat surfaced in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, many big celebrities of Bollywood are seen getting caught in it. On Saturday, Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor were questioned. A day earlier Rakulpreet Singh was also questioned. On Saturday, after an interrogation of more than 24 hours by the team of NCB, Kshitij Prasad, who was assistant director in Dharma Productions, has also been arrested. Kshitij Prasad has been charged with possessing and using drugs.

Horizon said – being framed

Horizon is taken for medical examination on Sunday. According to a Times Now report, while going for a medical examination, Kshitij Prasad reportedly stated that he was being implicated in the case and had no relationship with drug peddlers. Horizon will be presented to the magistrate through video conferencing at 1 pm on Sunday. The NCB may seek 4-day custody of Horizon from the court during the trial.

Hashish and MDMA found near the horizon?

According to a report by our partner channel Times Now, NCB has recovered hashish and MDMA from Kshitij Prasad. It is being told that Horizon has revealed some big names in the NCB inquiry. During interrogation of Ankush Anreja, a high-profile drug peddler from South Mumbai, he said that it was Kshitij Prasad who helped him in building links with the Bollywood syllabus. NCB has also found Horizon’s chats with drug peddlers like Ankush Anreja, Anuj Keshwani and Karamjit Singh in the investigation in which he is seeking drugs.

Rakulpreet Singh also took the name of Horizon

Kshitij Prasad’s name was also taken into question by Rakulpreet Singh. Kshitij Prasad was in Delhi and then reached Mumbai after getting NCB summons. NCB took Kshitij Prasad from the airport in his custody but before that he was raided at Kshitij’s Mumbai home in which drugs have been recovered. During interrogation of NCB, Rakulpreet Singh has reportedly said that Kshitij Prasad supplies drugs. Kshitij has also named another assistant director Anubhav Chopra who was questioned by the NCB on Friday.