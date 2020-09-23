The legal team of Bollywood actor Salman Khan has dismissed reports of the actor’s stake in KWAN Talent Management Agency. It is currently on the radar of celebrity management agency NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) as some of its employees have been reported for allegedly interacting with their clients on drugs. Meanwhile, there were reports that Salman Khan has a stake in the talent management agency. However, Salman’s legal team has described these reports as mere rumor.

In this case, Salman’s legal team has given its clarification. Anand Desai of DSK Legal has issued a statement towards Salman. It said, ‘Some sections of the media are falsely reporting that our client Mr. Salman Khan has a stake in Kwon Talent Management Agency Private Limited. It is clarified that Salman Khan does not directly or indirectly have any stake in Quan or any of its groups. It is requested that the media do not publish false news about our client. ‘

Explain that Kwon CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar reached Bombay Port Trust Guest House on Tuesday afternoon for questioning by NCB. Kwon’s employee and Sushant Singh Rajput was also questioned by talent manager Jaya Saha. NCB Deputy Director KPS Malhotra told Hindustan Times that Karishma Prakash, manager of Deepika Padukone who is an employee of Kwon, would be called for questioning later this week.