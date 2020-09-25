Bollywood actress Rakulpreet Singh has once again reached Delhi High Court. He has said not to run any news related to the drug case in the media. Earlier, Rakulpreet Singh had said this by petitioning the Delhi High Court.

Rakulpreet Singh has petitioned the Delhi High Court to give an interim instruction to the respondents to ensure that the media does not publish any article related to their drug case or broadcast any program.

Earlier, when Rakulpreet Singh had filed a petition in the Delhi High Court, he had said that during the NCB investigation in the drug case, his name was allegedly undergoing a media trial after coming up with Sara Ali Khan and Simone Khambata. Should be stopped.

Let us tell you that in the Bollywood Drug Nexus case, NCB questioned Rakulpreet Singh on Friday. Sources said that the actress confessed that she was part of a drug chat with Riya Chakraborty but has said that she did not consume a drug.