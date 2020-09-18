The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), the investigating agency in the drugs case related to the Sushant Singh Rajput case, has had another breakthrough. NCB Mumbai has detained a drug peddler Rahil Vishram with a kilo of charas. This information has been given by the zonal director of NCB. Let me tell you that in Mumbai, the NCB had raided several places yesterday.

The NCB will now interrogate after Rahil Vishram is taken into custody. Many secrets of the drugs connection can be revealed in the inquiry. It is being told that Rahil Vishram has direct links with the drug smugglers associated with Sushant Singh and NCB has confirmed that they are also directly related to Riya and Shouvik. In such a situation, taking Rahil into custody may be another important link in this case.

More than three months after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, investigations by various investigating agencies are continuing. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is continuously taking action after the drugs angle surfaced. The NCB has conducted raids in several areas of Mumbai on Thursday. It is believed that there may be a big disclosure in the drugs case soon.

Please tell that under the action of NCB, so far 17 people have been arrested in addition to Riya. NCB has arrested many people including Sushant’s girlfriend Riya Chakraborty, his brother Shouvik. Riya Chakraborty is in jail till 22 September.