Tablets were seized near Agisialos
The NCB had seized tablets of Hashish and Alprazolam from Agicialos Demetriades. NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede had told our colleague ETimes, “The accused is in contact with the drug peddlers in the Sushant-Riya case. The accused has a direct connection with the case and hence he has been arrested.
Gabriella’s brother was active in supplying drugs
ANCB has received a two-day custody of Agicialos Demetriades. The arrest of drug peddlers in the drug case has revealed his role in drug dealing. According to reports, he was active in supplying drugs.
Riya Chakraborty got bail after 28 days
Let’s say that NCB arrested Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Riya Chakraborty and his brother Shouvik Chakraborty. Recently, Riya got conditional bail from Bombay High Court after 28 days in jail.
