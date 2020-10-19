Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriela Demetriades is an active social media user. Gabriella Demetriades has made her Instagram account private following the arrest of her brother Agicialos Demetriades by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug case. His brother Sushant Singh Rajput has been in contact with several drug peddlers who have been arrested.

Gabriela Demetriades often shared videos and photos of her boyfriend Arjun Rampal and son Aric on her Instagram account. During the lockdown, she was constantly giving updates related to her.

Gabriella Demetriades’s Instagram account

Tablets were seized near Agisialos

The NCB had seized tablets of Hashish and Alprazolam from Agicialos Demetriades. NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede had told our colleague ETimes, “The accused is in contact with the drug peddlers in the Sushant-Riya case. The accused has a direct connection with the case and hence he has been arrested.

Gabriella’s brother was active in supplying drugs

ANCB has received a two-day custody of Agicialos Demetriades. The arrest of drug peddlers in the drug case has revealed his role in drug dealing. According to reports, he was active in supplying drugs.

Also read: Sushant case: NCB arrested Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend’s brother

Riya Chakraborty got bail after 28 days

Let’s say that NCB arrested Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Riya Chakraborty and his brother Shouvik Chakraborty. Recently, Riya got conditional bail from Bombay High Court after 28 days in jail.