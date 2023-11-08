Thanas B., who as an underground banker is said to have siphoned off 500 million euros in crime money together with handymen from The Hague, was accountable to two men from Dubai. According to the Public Prosecution Service, they instructed him to collect or deliver large amounts of money in the Netherlands. “We don’t scare easily in Rotterdam, but this is a case of exceptional magnitude.”
