Arms and drug trafficking in Reggio Emilia, police raid: 38 arrests

The Police, coordinated by the Prosecutor’s Office Reggio Emiliaperformed 38 precautionary measures for drug trafficking. Over 130 agents involved. The charges also include possession of common firearms, including clandestine ones, and, according to one suspect, aiding and abetting theclandestine immigration. The ‘Last’ operation originated from checks in the abandoned area of ​​the former Reggiane which, until the eviction in September 2021, represented the epicenter of the city’s drug dealing.

WATCH THE VIDEO

During the operation, which began in August 2021, the Police made 22 red-handed arrests, seizing over 11 kilos of narcotic, especially cocaine, 41 thousand euros in cash, four common firearms, two of which were clandestine, and the running of a public pizzeria in the city where the drug dealing activity was documented had been prohibited. The details of the operation will be illustrated in a press conference at the Police Headquarters in Reggio Emilia at 11 am in the presence of the Public Prosecutor Calogero Gaetano Paci and the Police Commissioner Giuseppe Magges.