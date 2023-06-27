Drug and arms trafficking: thirty arrested

Thirty precautionary measures for association aimed at national and international trafficking of narcotic substances, illicit possession, as well as the carrying and transfer of common firearms and war weapons, money laundering and self-laundering. The carabinieri of Monza – coordinated by the DDA of Milan – have a criminal association was disarticulated and the judicial authority contested 221 charges against the suspects. From the early hours of today, the operation was launched in the provinces of Monza Brianza, Milan, Como, Pavia, Reggio Calabria, Catanzaro, Messina, Palermo, Trieste and Udine. The precautionary measures concern 26 people of Italian and 4 Moroccan nationality.

The investigations, which began in the summer of 2020were carried out with the massive use of surveillance and field observation services, made indispensable by the almost exclusive use of encrypted telephones by the suspects (hence the name of the operation), as well as the activation of environmental interceptions and video even in places usually frequented by suspects.

Huge quantities of drugs arrived in Italy via Cusano Milanino

He emerged as a used car dealer of Cusano Milanino (MI), would have operated as a broker managing the entry and marketing of enormous quantities of drugs in the national territory, with the complicity and support of members of a well-known ‘Ndrangheta family that has also been operating for some time in Lombardy (Bellocco di Rosarno ). The drug was sold wholesale and then sold on the drug dealing squares in Quarto Oggiaro (MI), Cinisello Balsamo (MI) and Monza (MB).

Subscribe to the newsletter

