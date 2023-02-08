Research from Imperial College London indicates that the antiviral molnupiravir can boost the emergence of new variants of SARS-CoV-2, the Covid-19 virus. The drug is approved by the Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) to treat the disease and scientists are concerned about the possibility of a return or extension of the pandemic.

The medicine, produced by Merck & Co, kills the virus and induces mutations in the viral genome. According to research, some people treated with the drug produced new viruses that can transmit and spread the disease. “It’s very clear that mutated viruses can survive treatment with molnupiravir and compete with the variants,” virologist William Haseltine, president of ACCESS Health International, told Science magazine.

The Merck laboratory, according to the magazine, disputes that the drug causes the emergence of variants in wide circulation and minimizes the mutations caused by molnupiravir. The company said the link between the mutations and the drug has not been proven. “There is no evidence that any antiviral agent has contributed to the emergence of circulating variants”, argues the laboratory.

“Right now, it’s much ado about nothing,” said Raymond Schinazi, a medicinal chemist at Emory University School of Medicine. According to him, the virus is mutating naturally and very quickly.