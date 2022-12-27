The Federal Minister of Health has backed an initiative by the German Medical Association for gender-sensitive wording in drug advertising: it corresponds to the reality in the healthcare system.

BHealth Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) has backed the German Medical Association’s initiative for gender-sensitive wording in drug advertising. He would be “very much in favor of women doctors being specifically named,” Lauterbach told the Bild newspaper. This corresponds to “the reality of care”.

The head of the German Medical Association, Klaus Reinhardt, had told the newspapers of the editorial network Germany that the previously purely male formulation “no longer fits the times”.

The text prescribed in the Medicines Advertising Act is currently: “Read the leaflet on risks and side effects and ask your doctor or pharmacist”. Reinhardt suggested replacing this “with a neutral yet easily understandable wording”.