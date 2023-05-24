Today marks 30 years of the murder of the Cardinal Posadas Ocampo. Finally, six presidents later, and more than a dozen attorneys, the investigation led by the late Jorge Carpizo as attorney general of the republic has been maintained: the cardinal was murdered in it parking lot of the Guadalajara airport by Hitmen of the Arellano Félix family (in the attack Ramón even participatedwho was who organized it and his brother Benjamin) that they sought to kill a drug trafficker then little known but with whom they were at war, especially in Sinaloa and Baja California, Joaquin El Chapo Guzman.

They had information that El Chapo would arrive in a white Marquíssomeone warned them that he was entering the parking lot and two hitmen shot the two occupants: it was not el chapo who observed a couple of cars behind everything that happened and ran away on the runways of the Guadalajara airport.

He cardinal posadas was going to receive the apostolic nuncio Girolamo Prigione, who arrived at the airport almost at the same time as the the attempt. El Chapo fled, but shortly after he was caught for the first time in Guatemala, betrayed by the Guatemalan military that he had bought. The Arellano they fled but almost everyone who participated in it attemptincluding Ramon Arellanowere murderedBenjamin arrested.

One of the few survivors was a hitman nicknamed The Popeye, Alfredo Araujo Avilaone of the main hitmen of the Arellano Felix cartelaccused of being the material author of the murder of the cardinal and of the attack suffered by the journalist in 1997 Jesus Blancornelas. When he was arrested several years later, Popeye confirmed the version of the confusion.

For years, Cardinal Sandoval Iñiguez, successor to Posadas in the Archdiocese of Guadalajara, insisted on the version of the State crime and that the cardinal had been assassinated on orders from the government of Carlos Salinas. His thesis was supported by the most conservative sectors of the church and the Jalisco panismo to some sectors of the left, even in those years the then incipient leader Andrés Manuel López Obrador, always in conflict with Carpizo. That thesis tried to endorse another sadly famous character, the special prosecutor Chapa Bezanilla. He reluctantly abandoned her because there was never any evidence of a State crime, but he shaded all kinds of implausible conjectures hand in hand with Sandoval Iñiguez.

I had the opportunity to research the subject for years. I was not convinced by the thesis of confusion either, although it was not unreasonable. I was not convinced for exactly the opposite reasons to those indicated by Sandoval Iñiguez and other characters. First, because Cardinal Posadas was a man close to Gortari Salt Flats, and was one of the main negotiators of the reform of the relations between the Church and the State and was destined to be the Archbishop of Mexico City (a responsibility that finally, after the assassination, Norberto Rivera Carrera occupied). What sense would it make for Salinas de Gortari to order the death of someone he considered one of his main contacts with the Church and whom he had promoted, from outside and from within the government, to higher positions?

On the other hand, Cardinal Posadas had been Bishop of Tijuanaprecisely at the time of greatest boom in calls narcolims: Works like the Seminary of the River, the most luxurious in America, it is assured that it was financed with them. From Tijuana he was transferred to Cuernavaca and from there to Guadalajara. Does this mean that Cardinal Posadas, who was a bishop or cardinal in three large drug trafficking centers, had something to do with the drug traffickers? Of course not, but he was an educated and intelligent cardinal who knew the subject in detail. Sandoval Iñiguez should also know him, because he was coadjutor bishop and then bishop in Ciudad Juárez in the boom years of the Amado Carrillo cartel.

But those are coincidences, the most suspicious thing was the protectionfrom the outset, of these sectors of the Catholic Church to the Arellano Felix cartel: a man closest to Cardinal Posadas when he was in Tijuana, Father Gerardo Montaño Rubio, then director of the famous Seminary of the River in that city, went to the extreme of creating a false baptismal certificate to offer an alibi to the Arellano brothers Félix, and thus argue that Benjamín and Ramón that day were not in Guadalajara but as godparents in Tijuana. It was discovered from the outset that it was a lie, that the document was forged. And nothing happened.

Worse still, Father Montaño himself was the one who, months later, personally took the Arellano Félix family to the Apostolic Nunciature in Mexico City, for two meetings with the nuncio Girolamo Prigione. And nothing happened either. For several years, Father Montaño was a refugee in a convent in California, protected by the ecclesiastical hierarchy itself, and once Foxism had come to power, he returned to Baja California, where he continues to hold important responsibilities in the church. And nothing happened. No one has wanted to explain why Father Montaño Rubio acted in this way, why he was protected in such a way that we do not even have a version of the reasons that led him to falsify a baptismal certificate to protect two drug traffickers accused of the murder of a cardinal. .

30 years have passed but the story lives on. The ensenada massacre last weekend it was described as part of the confrontation between the successors of the Arellano Félix family and the Sinaloa cartel. Same story 30 years later.

It may interest you: