On the lines of the film Udta Punjab, young men are increasingly trapped in the black business of drugs. One such case came up in Ratannagar police station area of ​​Churu district on Friday. Police arrested two youths of 20 to 23 years of drug trafficking during the blockade from NH 52. The accused youth, hailing from Nagaur district, was carrying a consignment of drugs from Didwana to Amritsar in Punjab.Ratanagar police station has seized 43 thousand 500 drug tablets from the possession of the accused. The price of this banned drug is being reported as 8 lakh 70 thousand rupees. Dudhwakhara police officer Ram Vilas Bishnoi, who is investigating the case, said that this whole action has been carried out by SP Parish Deshmukh as part of a special campaign in the district to prevent illegal drug trafficking.He said that the police had blocked NH-52. When an Innova vehicle was searched and stopped, 43 thousand 500 illegal drugs were found in the car. While taking action, the police arrested Sarjit Singh and Mukesh Kumar, resident of Moulasar, Nagaur and seized the car. The police, however, are trying to ascertain from the arrested accused to whom the consignment was being taken and to whom it was to be supplied.