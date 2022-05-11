The Director-General of the National Rehabilitation Center, Dr. Hamad Abdullah Al-Ghafri, revealed that the major concern in the field of drug addiction at the present time is the reduction of the age of initiation of drug abuse worldwide to 11 years, after it was previously at the ages of 16 and 18, according to Scientific studies in the Middle East and the UAE, warning that this indicator raises the alarm, and emphasizes the importance of awareness, prevention, and integration programs in society.

Al-Ghafri stressed the importance of prevention, rehabilitation and reintegration into society for addiction, pointing out that the center was able over the past years to reach positive results in combating the scourge of addiction.

In media statements, he warned of the development of drug forms, as they were previously limited to a group of natural narcotic substances, but currently, drugs that may be prescribed medically, misused, or drugs found on the black market are spreading, and their chemical composition is incorrect, and thus leads to complications big.

He pointed to the conference of the World Association of Treatment and Rehabilitation Specialists of Psychotropic Substances abusers, which kicks off today in Abu Dhabi, stressing its importance in building a global network of strategic partnerships and exchanging knowledge about scientific and research developments in the field of addiction, as well as modern preventive treatments and interventions that have been proven effective, and the best experiences and practices. global in this respect.

He said that the conference is the first global event of this scale in the field of addiction disorders sciences and programs, which has been organized in attendance since the beginning of the “Covid-19” pandemic, and that the scientific destination of the world after controlling the Corona pandemic is the city of Abu Dhabi, which indicates the confidence of the international community in the country The Emirates and the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and its recognition of their impressive success in controlling the pandemic, as well as confirming the leadership of the National Rehabilitation Center regionally and globally, as a professional national institution with global partnerships and accreditations specialized in this field.

He stated that the National Rehabilitation Center has the first accredited training program for specialists in the field of addiction in Arabic, which has been translated by the center and approved globally, and the first scientific group will be trained in this field.



