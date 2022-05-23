As happened to Max Verstappen in Bahrain and Australia, this time i problems reliability they hit hard on the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc, the undisturbed leader of the Spanish Grand Prix until his power unit put him on the right footing. A retirement that has not only had consequences on the single race in Barcelona, ​​but also on the world championship standings, given that the command of the classification is now occupied by Verstappennew interim leader.

However, the Dutchman cannot fully rejoice with regard to the issue of the technical guarantees of his RB18: in Spain, in fact, the reigning champion had to deal with various difficulties encountered during overtaking, mainly due to the failure to open of the movable wing, better known as DRS. A problem that, according to what was indicated by the Director of Red Bull, Helmut Markowas attributable to a reduction in the weight of the car implemented before the race, which then caused a non-activation of the wing in some laps – or with a partial opening in others – not even resolved with the indications from the pit wall provided to the driver.

Now that F1 moves to Monte Carlo, the Austrian manager, who also took a few pebbles off his shoe after Verstappen’s victory, has admitted that some weight will likely be put back on the Dutchman’s RB18 so as not to risk having other problems with the DRS since if it had remained open it would have forced the reigning champion to stop in the pits for repairs: “We are trying to lighten the car, two kilos more or less in Munich does not make a differenceso it is probable that we will take a step backwards, looking for solutions to the problems we had in Barcelona in the meantime ”.

Marko confirmed that only Verstappen’s Red Bull was lighter and therefore with problems not emerged on that of Perez: “It is practically impossible to prepare new parts for two cars at the same time – concluded Marko – we are on the razor’s edge in several respects and in Munich we will be more careful with the weight ”.