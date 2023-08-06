Red Bull flies to DRS open

Even the last weekend of Spa was indicative to understand what it means for Red Bull to be able to open the DRS or not. In Friday’s Qualifying in Q3 Verstappen was able to take advantage of the mobile wing by inflicting a very heavy gap on Charles Leclerc, eight tenths. In the Sprint Shootout, on the other hand, the track was not yet dry enough to allow Race Direction to give the go-ahead for the use of the mobile wing. In Q3 of the Sprint Shootout Verstappen, Piastri and Sainz were enclosed in 25 thousandths.

Obviously the only DRS on the Kemmel straight it wasn’t worth eight tenthsbut it’s no secret that with open wings Red Bull takes flight compared to the competition, an advantage so evident that the technicians of the Anglo-Austrian stable have even decided to accept losing part of this advantage to increase the load even more aerodynamic released by the jewel called RB19.

Waché: “But what magic”

The technical director of Red Bull Pierre Waché interviewed by the French sports newspaper The Team expressed his point of view on the ‘magic’ DRS of the RB19: “There is no magic in our DRS – her words – it doesn’t even open any more than the other teams. Its effectiveness can simply be traced back to the concept of our car. When our wing is closed, we don’t have too much drag, and when the pilot opens it, he gets a lot more speed. Our strength is purely aerodynamic”.

The DRS in 2022 had given Red Bull several headaches, especially in Spain when the mobile wing ‘abandoned’ Max Verstappen at the climax in Q3, also encountering huge defects in the Race. “Our problems last year were mechanical, specifically with the arm that controls the aperture – added Waché – on the RB19 a bigger DRS would not make sense because it would increase aerodynamic drag. Optimization must be done through the undercarriage, which must not resist when DRS is open”.