In the classic document that ‘opens’ the race weekend with all the procedural information useful for free practice, qualifying and the race, in view of the Grand Prix of You love me the FIA ​​has made a slight modification concerning i detection point, ie the points on the track where the distances between the cars will be measured to allow the drivers to use the DRS. The first of the three detection points was postponed by seven meters, while the second and third were brought forward by three and four meters respectively. Finally, the activation point of the DRS after Curva-9 was brought forward by 37 meters.

Miami’s DRS zones will remain three. The first will be on the short starting straight which leads to significant braking for Curva-1, which has a radius of less than 90 °. The pilots will exit Curva-8 and will be able to open the wing for the second time between Curve-9 and 10, to be tackled in full towards the corner of Curva-11. The DRS can finally be operated on the very long straight which leads to the violent braking of Curva-17, a hairpin bend to the left at 45 ° that will easily be the main overtaking point.