The DR extensionstands for Drag reduction system that is to say reduction of aerodynamic drag, it’s a system introduced in F1 For favor overtaking during races of the GPs. First introduced in the Formula 1 in 2011, the system was devised to increase the attractiveness of races, by stimulating overtaking between cars of similar performance. The DRS in F1 allows drivers to adjust the rear wing of the F1, or flaps, thereby reducing drag and downforce. Consequently increase the maximum speed.

Even the “unstoppable climb of Max Verstappen is talking about the DRS: according to the technical chief of Mercedes, Mike Elliott “it’s amazing how easily Red Bull wins every time the DRS flap is activated“.

The DRS is related to downforce, a fundamental concept in the aerodynamics of Formula 1 cars. It represents the vertical downward force generated by the effect of the air flowing above and below the vehicle. This force known as “downforce” is precious when cornering because it generates more grip on the ground but is harmful on the straights due to the greater resistance.

But let’s go in order, let’s find out how the F1 DRS works, the advantages, when it is allowed to use it and let’s review the concept of downforce.

DRS F1 how it works

L DR extension uses an electric actuator to control the rear wing flap that can be activated via a button on the steering wheel of the single-seater. The DRS (Drag Reduction System), stands for drag reduction system, and the system that manages the angle of the flap mounted on the rear wing. It is operated via a button on the steering wheel of the F1 single-seater.

The button to activate the DRS is the yellow one on the top left, on the steering wheel of the AMG-Mercedes F1

When the DRS is off, the wing all the way down acquires a greater angle. Consequently it provides a maximum aerodynamic pressure with a greater vertical load, certainly generating more grip, i.e. greater adherence of the single-seater to the ground, precious in medium-slow curves, but with the negative effect of greater resistance to forward movement and the reduction of the speed of the F1 car.

On the left the DRS is activated, on the right it is deactivated

Activating DRS raises the flap about 50 mm horizontally creating less downforce to the single-seater. This lower resistance generates a increase of the maximum speed of about 10-15 Km/h and in the qualifications brings a advantage of 0.5 seconds per lap.

DRS in F1 when and where it is allowed to use it

How to use this system is included in F1 Sporting Regulations from the FIA with the rule 21.5. DRS can be used freely in qualifying and free practice. It can only be used in competitions track areascalls “DRS zones”.

Max Verstappen’s Red Bull with DRS activated and flap up

The sporting regulations of F1 also provide that the driver can activate the DRS when he is less than a second from the F1 it is following (even if it’s voiced), she can use it only once per lap during the race but not in the first two laps. DRS turns off automatically when the driver brakeswhen he takes the pedal off the accelerator. It can be disabled manually.

Therefore, the pilots they cannot use DRS at will but they must respect the points on the track where it is permitted to use it and on the basis of the minimum gap envisaged from the car in front. The limitations on its use are regulated to ensure the safety of the drivers but also to avoid its excessive use to make overtaking too easy.

The detection of one second gap between single-seaters, it takes place at specific points on the track before a DRS zone, identified as “detection” points. At these points, electronic timing circuits placed on the track surface measure the distance between two cars. If the following car is detected at a distance of less than a second, a signal will be sent which enables activation of DRS in the next zone.

Usually, drivers are informed about the possibility of using DRS through the illumination of the warning lights on the steering wheel.

In the seasons 2011 and 2012, the DRS could be activated throughout the circuit during the three practice sessions and qualifying, unless the FIA ​​prohibited its activation in critical points for driver safety. For example, during the Monaco Grand Prix, the use of DRS was prohibited in the tunnel, and in the 2011 Belgian Grand Prix, the historic Eau Rouge corner was out of bounds. A decision welcomed positively by the teams and considered a “sensible” measure.

DRS zones

From the championship 2013the DRS can be activated in the race only in the specifications “DRS zones“, while remaining free during the sessions of tests and qualifications.

In the period betweenl 2018 and 2019the FIA ​​has made further changes to the DRS zones at various circuits, such as Melbourne, Manama, Montréal, Spielberg, Singapore and Mexico Citypassing by two to three zones, with the aim of facilitating overtaking manoeuvres. However, to ensure security, changes have been made on Silverstone and at the Hockenheimringthe zones were initially increased to three, but later reduced again to two.

The 3 DRS F1 zones on the MIAMI circuit and the minimum 1 second gap verification points.

On the other hand, the circuits of Jeddah and Miami distinguished themselves from the beginning by having three DRS zones available, demonstrating a commitment to promoting overtaking opportunities. Interestingly after the revisions to the circuit layout of the Melbournebecame the first circuit to have ben four DRS zonesbut following safety considerations, it was later reduced to three.

DRS sign on the track to delimit areas

These ongoing adaptations of the DRS zones reflect the FIA’s commitment to balancing the competitive aspect of racing with driver safety and circuit dynamics.

What is downforce

Since we’re at it, let’s also review the concept of downforce. There downforce provides the vehicle with greater grip on the road surface or track, particularly important during high-speed cornering, allowing for greater stability and driveability. Downforce is closely related to the aerodynamics of the vehicle. The shape and arrangement of aerodynamic elements, such as spoilers, ailerons and deflectors, are designed to generate airflows that increase downforce. This can help balance aerodynamic forces on all four wheels and improve road holding.

Downforce on a wing produces downward thrust

However, there is one challenge to face when it comes to downforce: its impact on aerodynamic drag. While cornering, grip on the ground and stability improve as downforce increases, air resistance also increases, limiting the vehicle’s top speed on a straight line. This is why reducing downforce in some circumstances can lead to speed gains.

Conclusions, DRS yes or no?

The DRS has aroused debates among enthusiasts, drivers and insiders, but it is undeniable that it has contributed to making some races more exciting and competitive. Surely the free use of the DRS in the race could guarantee a greater show in F1 due to the intensification of overtaking with some greater risk for general safety. But this choice will certainly be impossible given that the FIA ​​has already reduced the DRS zones and there are also rumors of a possible ban on their use in qualifying, probably for an attempt to hinder the excessive power of the Red Bulls of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

