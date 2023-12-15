What DRS will be like in 2026

The return ofground effect in F1 starting from 2022 he had the utopian hope of encouraging overtaking to the point of being able to eliminate DRS. From the beginning, however, it appeared clear that the device for reducing aerodynamic drag thanks to the movement of a profile of the rear wing was still indispensable to allow the pilots to overtake each other.

In view of 2026, various possibilities are being explored to make overtaking both 'easier' and, above all, more authentic. Currently, in fact, we often witness overtaking which thanks to the DRS they are concluded already in the middle of the straight or in any case well ahead of the braking point, where whoever overtakes arrives with too much of an advantage thanks to the DRS to allow the overtaken driver to defend himself.

“What we don't want is for the cars to complete the overtaking already on the straight – the words of Nick TombazisFIA technical manager of single-seaters interviewed by the newspaper Autosport – we want the cars to arrive close to the braking point so that it is the driver's ability that makes the difference in a successful or unsuccessful overtaking. This is why we need to refine the current DRS, not abolish it, because otherwise we would reach the opposite extreme where overtaking would be impossible.”

There are three ideas on the table, two aerodynamic and one linked to the engine which recalls the 'push to pass' envisaged by the IndyCar regulations (a number of seconds between 150 and 200 to be used at the discretion of the driver both to attack and defend himself in the which can increase engine power). “There will be something equivalent to the current DRSwhich will basically allow the car following within a certain gap to potentially get into an attack position – explained Tombazis – we still have to determine whether it will be an additional modification of an aerodynamic component on the straight, or an additional modification of the aerodynamic component in corners, or whether it will be part of the energy of the engine. We are still doing our best simulations to arrive at the best possible solution.”