Drozdov’s friend Miroshnik denied reports of TV presenter’s vision problems

Nikolai Drozdov’s friend, artist Konstantin Miroshnik, denied reports of the famous Russian TV presenter having vision problems. In an interview with RT, he named This news is not true.

“Nonsense, it’s all lies. Drozdov can read even without glasses, he leads an active life,” Miroshnik said, commenting on the information about the presenter’s deteriorating condition.

Earlier, there were reports online that Drozdov had complained of vision problems. According to Mash, doctors diagnosed the TV presenter with progressive glaucoma, which can lead to blindness. It was also noted that Drozdov’s vision had worsened after numerous fractures he suffered in 2023.

In January 2023, it became known that Drozdov fell on his way home from work and suffered multiple fractures. It was specified that the presenter broke eight ribs. In February, he was discharged from the hospital. Later, Drozdov said that he was doing therapeutic exercise and special gymnastics to recover.