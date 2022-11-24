Ex-world boxing champion Grigory Drozd said on November 24 that MMA fighter Magomed Ismailov in a duel would have an advantage over Alexander Shlemenko in striking technique.

“When I hear these names, I think that they are one of the most media MMA fighters in Russia. Good high-level athletes,” said Drozd.

In his opinion, Shlemenko will have a certain advantage, but his last fights frankly did not work out.

“In terms of striking, Magomed is probably stronger, faster, sharper. He will have an advantage,” said Drozd.

The day before, the head of the Republic of Kalmykia, multiple world and kickboxing champion Batu Khasikov, in an interview with Izvestia, called the upcoming fight between Ismailov and Shlemenko a “fraternal fight”. According to Khasikov, it is difficult to predict the fight, but it will be “a very bright story.”

Earlier on the same day, Russian UFC fighter Alexei Oleinik called the fight between Ismailov and Shlemenko in the RCC 13 tournament a confrontation between representatives of different schools. According to him, now it is Shlemenko and Ismailov who can be called the most famous Russian athletes in mixed martial arts.

A day earlier, mixed martial arts fighter Vagab Vagabov said that Ismailov would defeat Shlemenko at the RCC 13 tournament. Shlemenko, according to him, acts in a monotonous manner, so he can be calculated.

The athletes will meet in the octagon on December 3 in Yekaterinburg at the Uralets arena. Ivan Shtyrkov and Asylzhan Bakytzhanuly will meet in the co-main battle. The REN TV channel will show the fights live.