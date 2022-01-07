Drownings More than 150 people drowned in Finland last year

According to preliminary statistics, 87 people drowned during the very warm summer, which is 37 more than in the previous summer and the highest since 2010.

In Finland 157 people drowned in 2021, reports the Finnish Association for Swimming Education and Lifesaving (SUH).

According to SUH, most of the drownings occurred for an unknown reason. The second most common cause was drowning in waterborne traffic, the third most common drowning in swimming and the fourth most common drowning in ice.

Nine people drowned in December. Eight of them drowned after sinking on the ice and one while swimming.