Drownings A drowned man was found in the Vantaa River on Saturday

Rescue Department surface rescuers lifted the drowned river from the vicinity of Silvolantie.

From the Vantaa River Man found drowned on Saturday at noon. He was found near Silvolantie in Vantaa.

A passerby alerted the Central Uusimaa Rescue Department at 11.40.

“The matter was clear when the surface rescuer of the first rescue unit arrived on the scene. He was found dead, ”says the firefighter on duty Juha Gröhn.

The investigation of the case will be transferred to the Eastern Uusimaa police.