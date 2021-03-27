Saturday, March 27, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Drownings A drowned man was found in the Vantaa River on Saturday

by admin
March 27, 2021
in World
0

Rescue Department surface rescuers lifted the drowned river from the vicinity of Silvolantie.

From the Vantaa River Man found drowned on Saturday at noon. He was found near Silvolantie in Vantaa.

A passerby alerted the Central Uusimaa Rescue Department at 11.40.

“The matter was clear when the surface rescuer of the first rescue unit arrived on the scene. He was found dead, ”says the firefighter on duty Juha Gröhn.

The investigation of the case will be transferred to the Eastern Uusimaa police.

.
#Drownings #drowned #man #Vantaa #River #Saturday

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Junts pushes the relationship with Esquerra to the limit by aborting the investiture

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.