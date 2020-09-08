The decrease in the number of emergency visits for drowning can be explained by the health situation, reports Santé Publique France on Tuesday, September 8.

The number of emergency room visits for drowning fell by 12% between June 1 and September 1, 2020 compared to the two previous years, according to Public Health France Tuesday, September 8.

Some 961 passages were recorded over this period by the Oscour surveillance network, against 1,142 in 2018, and 1,040 in 2019. A more marked drop in at least June (-27%) than in July (-17%) , while in August, the number of drownings increased (+ 5% over the month), particularly during the heat wave episode.

According to Public Health France, this decrease can in particular be explained by the health situation. “Until June 22, the closure of public or private paying swimming pools (municipal, leisure centers, parks attractions) and private swimming pools for collective use (hotels, vacation homes, camping, holiday clubs) and the restrictive access conditions to certain beaches have reduced swimming and therefore the risk of drowning “, reports the agency.

As for the beginning of July, “The drop in tourist visits to certain regions, in particular by foreign tourists, has also had an impact on swimming.” The organization also highlights less favorable weather conditions in June and July compared to previous years.

In more than 4 out of 10 cases, these emergency visits concern children under six (43%), while those over 65 represent 13%. Finally, the decrease was not noted in all regions: Burgundy-Franche-Comté, Corsica, Hauts-de-France, Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region and Pays-de-la- Loire recorded a number of arrivals in emergency services similar to past years.