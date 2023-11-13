Drowning | Suur-Keuruu: A missing man was found drowned in Keuruu

According to the newspaper, the young man had been missing for several hours.

Missing a man who had been found drowned in Keuruu in Central Finland on Monday morning, reports Suur-Keuruu. According to the newspaper, the young man had been missing for several hours.

The rescue service was alerted to Heikkiläntie to rescue a person from the water on Monday before nine in the morning.

The police told Suur-Keuruu that the missing person was found drowned. The police are investigating the incident as a cause of death investigation.

STT did not reach the police of Siša-Suomen to comment on the case on Monday.