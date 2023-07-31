Drowning of Jakomäki | Police: The children jumped into the water at the pond

Monday, July 31, 2023
July 31, 2023
City|The drowning of Jakomäki

The police have received contacts from several people and have spoken to several people.

Police has continued the investigation of the drowning that happened last week at Jakomäki’s sand pits.

A 10-year-old boy was found drowned in a pond in Jakomäki last week between Sunday and Monday. According to the police, there were both children and possibly adults in the sand pits on the spot.

Director of investigations Sampo Suomalan according to the police have received contacts from several people.

“People have been spoken to and some have also been interrogated,” says Suomala.

10 years old the boy was playing in the sandpit with two of his peers. According to the police, children were forbidden to go to the sand pits.

There is still no exact information on how long the children had been swimming before the accident happened. The police have now received new information about what happened before the drowning.

According to Suomala, the children had been playing in the water. The game had involved jumping on some kind of wooden frame or boards. At some point in the jumping, the boy had disappeared from the children’s sight.

The police do not have full clarity on what kind of structure the children jumped into the pond from.

The photos taken by HS from the scene show a wooden ferry structure near the beach, which fits the description of the police. At this point, however, there is no certainty as to whether the children jumped off the particular ferry.

Police has received contacts from outdoor enthusiasts and dog walkers in the area. Last week, the police asked for contact from two 10-year-old girls who had been at the pond at the time of the incident. At least the other girl has now been contacted.

According to the police’s current information, there have been no actual eyewitnesses to the boy’s drowning.

The incident is being investigated to determine the cause of death. According to Suomala, there is no reason to suspect that the boy’s death was related to any crime. The incident is also being investigated under the headings of failure to rescue and causing death. However, no one is suspected of these crimes.

The friends who were with the drowned boy are children under the age of 15, and they are not suspected of a crime.

The child’s parents called the emergency center on Sunday evening when the boy was not at home, the police release says. The authorities searched for the child for several hours. Finally, a rescue diver found the boy dead in the pond.

