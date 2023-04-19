In the world around 7,000 languages ​​are spoken now. However, the future looks very bleak for the vast majority of them.

About 2,900 languages, or more than 40 percent, are in serious danger, according to a joint project of linguists, several indigenous interest organizations and universities Endangered Languages ​​Project (ELP). The project maintained by the universities of Hawaii and Eastern Michigan produces up-to-date information on the subject.

If the ceiling will continue as it is now, even half of the languages ​​spoken today will be extinct within the next century, the ELP project warns.

Authoritative Cambridge handbook of endangered languages (Cambridge Handbook of Endangered Languages) authors agree.

Linguists’ estimates of how much of the world’s languages ​​will disappear by the year 2100 range from a “cautious” 50 percent to a pessimistic 90 percent, they summarize.

Pessimistic assessments have been presented before, but now they are sharpened by a new, more comforting perspective than before.

Climate change will accelerate the rate of language loss by up to two times over the next half century, says the British of The Guardian newspaper extensive article.

Climate change is exacerbating the threats already facing rare languages.

“It has a multiplier effect, the last nail in the coffin,” says a leading linguist at Kingston University in Canada Anastasia Riehl For the Guardian.

The reason is stark: the home regions of the language’s speakers will be submerged.

“ Most of the world’s languages ​​have less than 10,000 users.

Cruel the truth is that most of the world’s languages ​​are spoken in regions that are becoming unviable, says Riehl. These include, for example, islands and coasts that are at the mercy of rising sea levels, floods and tropical storms.

The same is true in areas where global warming threatens traditional farming or fishing.

Although the world’s twenty most common languages ​​are spoken by about half of the world’s population, most of the world’s languages ​​have less than 10,000 users. It means that only about one percent of the world’s population can survive more than half of the world’s languages.

The Hadza living in northern Tanzania are among the last hunter-gatherer communities in Africa. The tribe has about 1,300 members.

This range of languages ​​usually flourishes in small, isolated communities where people live largely on traditional ways of life.

They can be found, for example, in the constantly shrinking and fragmented rainforest regions of equatorial Africa and the Amazon, in the Himalayan mountain ranges, and in the Pacific and Indian oceans and their coasts.

Plenty Papua New Guinea, with a population of nine million, has the most spoken languages ​​of any country in the world, an estimated 900. 711 languages ​​are used in Indonesia and 517 languages ​​in Nigeria, the most populous country in Africa, World Economic Forum enumerates.

A large number of the most seriously endangered languages ​​are also found in these areas.

Perhaps in the worst squeeze are the islands and coasts of the Pacific Ocean, home to a fifth of the world’s spoken languages.

For example, in Vanuatu, a small Pacific island nation much smaller than Papua New Guinea, no fewer than 110 languages ​​are spoken.

Vanuatu has long been held up as an extreme example of how rising sea levels can wash away a large part of the entire country.

“ Numerically, the most languages ​​at risk of disappearing are from the Pacific Islands, Central America, Central and West Africa, as well as the Himalayan regions and Yunnan, China.

Indigenous peoples and their languages ​​are on the front line receiving the blows of climate change, reminds The UN educational, scientific and cultural organization Unesco.

Since climate change has already seriously destabilized the lives and languages ​​of indigenous peoples of small islands and coasts, deserts and their fringes, and arctic regions, UNESCO launched the International Decade of Endangered Indigenous Languages ​​in December 2022.

Sea level rise may cover Fiji’s Mamanuca Islands in the Pacific Ocean.

In 2021, weather-related natural disasters drove almost 22 million people from their places of residence, says the Refugee and Disaster Monitor international NGO IDMC in its annual report. The share of disasters caused by extreme weather phenomena in all disasters has been constantly increasing.

In addition, millions of people leave their homes every year due to the difficulty of living conditions that have been going on for a long time.

For language it usually goes badly when its users move in droves to find better life opportunities elsewhere.

New places of residence are usually found in cities. In them, language communities break up and fragment quickly.

The disappearance of a language is accelerated by the fact that those who speak a certain dialect or language are discriminated against in the job market or at school, says the director of the Endangered Languages ​​Institute at the University of South Africa Gregory Anderson in The Guardian.

To get by, people adopt the local dominant language. Their children learn it as their mother tongue, and the language of their grandparents is no longer passed on to their children’s children except in the form of some scattered words and expressions.

Usually, in about three generations, the use and understanding of one’s own language disappears.

“ The denser the road network leading from remote villages to cities, the more endangered languages ​​are.

Since many of these languages ​​have never reached the level of a written language, it is impossible to save them later – they will completely perish.

When The indigenous language dies, and the living cultural heritage woven around it often also atrophies, states WWF.

The number of both languages ​​and species had declined in 40 years by about 30 percent since 1970, although not at exactly the same rate in the same places, WWF reports in the year 2014.

The main causes of language death are war, genocide, natural disasters, famine and disease epidemics, suppression of the language as a result of political oppression, and urbanization, lists the Cambridge Handbook of Endangered Languages.

Only a couple of thousand of the world’s approximately 7,000 languages ​​have been studied so much that there is sufficiently accurate written material about their structure, expressions and vocabulary.

Climate change so far, there is little accurate research data on the effects. Unlike, for example, studies measuring the loss of biodiversity, predictions about the destruction of languages ​​are not based on precise statistical comparisons.

Since there are no universally valid and commonly accepted yardsticks and methods for evaluation, there are big differences and contradictions in the definitions and conclusions. The threat is still real and acute, several scientific communities familiar with the problem emphasize.

Australian researchers at the state university ANU recently decided to fix the gap.

They prepared an extensive study of 6,511 languages, or more than 90 percent of the languages ​​spoken on Earth. Each of them was evaluated with 51 criteria judged to be the most important for the preservation of the language. They also included climate change.

The conclusions were published Nature, Ecology and Evolution in the journal.

They were very much in line with the linguists’ predictions. According to an Australian study, half of the world’s languages ​​are in danger, and at least 1,500 of them will no longer be spoken by the end of this century.

In the worst case, language deaths could triple in the next 40 years, the study warns.

Numerically, the most languages ​​in danger of disappearing are from Papua New Guinea and other Pacific islands, Central America, Central and West Africa, as well as the Himalayan regions and Yunnan, China.

The study also made an interesting observation. The denser the road network leading from remote villages to cities, the more endangered languages ​​are.

China’s Yunnan is one of the regions in the world where the greatest number of languages ​​are at risk of disappearing.

Small ones and the status of endangered languages ​​is not hopeless.

It has been said that digital networks favor large languages ​​and accelerate the disappearance of endangered languages. This was discussed, among other things, in the article In the scientific journal Plos in 2013.

Only less than two percent of languages ​​have a significant position as the language of use on the Internet, Unesco resemble.

Digital solutions can also act as collectors and rescuers of rare languages. Renew websites, which are created to teach and preserve endangered languages ​​arise out of habit.

Languages ​​are also saved In the Rosetta project. The material collection maintained by the Stanford University Library in the United States has collected and recorded documents and audio samples from more than 2,500 languages ​​in order to save them for future generations.

Language baths saved Hawaii and Maori

Pacific two examples can be found in endangered areas, where in practice languages ​​that were already almost doomed have been revived.

In the independent Kingdom of Hawaii between 1795 and 1893, the Hawaiian language was mainly spoken, which 90 percent of the inhabitants could also read and write.

When the islands were annexed to the United States, the American authorities abolished teaching in Hawaiian. The result was that there were only a couple of thousand native speakers of the language left in the 1970s, the vast majority of them already over 60 years old, says Discoverymagazine.

The 90-year ban on the Hawaiian language ended in 1986, when its use in teaching was allowed again. Language immersion schools were established in different parts of the island group, where children were taught either entirely or mainly in the Hawaiian language.

A 2015 study concluded that at least 18,000 Hawaiians, or 5.7 percent of the total population, speak Hawaiian again as their home language—and most importantly, many of them are young.

Nearly the situation was just as bad in the 1970s in New Zealand, where the government and the majority population considered the Maori language generally useless. Its use was widely restricted. Less than 20 percent of Maori and only about five percent of Maori youth spoke Maori fluently.

After attitudes changed and Maori was declared the second official language of New Zealand in 1987, numerous “language nests” called kōhanga reo were established in the country where only Maori was spoken.

Currently, about 55 percent of Maori state that they know the language, and two-thirds of them use it fluently at home.

“Eight out of ten New Zealanders now regard the Maori language as part of their national identity,” says a professor working in the UNESCO Decade of Indigenous Languages ​​project Rawinia Higgins For The Guardian.

However, saving the language requires considerable money, will and vision, as well as the solid commitment of authorities and communities. And a safe place to talk about it.