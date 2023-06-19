Drowning happens quickly, in the part that we don’t pay attention to, or don’t pay attention to, usually. He tends to be silent.

It is a leading cause of death in children and adolescents. Most child drownings occur in home pools or hot tubs.

As for teenagers, drowning accidents are likely to occur on beaches.

The traumatic experiences of previous years, especially this time of year, underscore the need for an adult observer when children are in or around a pool, or any body of water.

The observer must be within arm’s length of young children and beginner swimmers.

He must always keep his eyes on them while they are in the water..even those who think they can swim alone.

The observer must not use the telephone, mix with others, or do anything else that might be a distraction.