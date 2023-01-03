It seems that the municipal authorities applied the saying of ‘the child drowned to cover the well’. And it is that after a 4-year-old girl suffered a mutilation of one of his fingers while playing in the park from the colonia 18 de Marzo in the slide, they began with the review of the state of all the other parks and detected so far 10 that must be rehabilitated urgently. The unfortunate thing is that the same citizens often ask for maintenance and the authorities pay no attention, even when they are the public spaces that are at hand for minors to spend healthy time and, therefore, would have to keep them in good condition.

What will they invest? a good resource on sewer system this year, assured the mayor of Guasave, although due to the magnitude of the problem in the municipality, the improvements will be made in stages and by sectors, with state investment but also municipal investment, and hopefully so, because the reality is that For a long time there have been sewage spills in many points at the same time, without a solution being possible, thus affecting the quality of life of the residents and on these dates, also affecting the image of Guasave that the countrymen. The investment has been urgent for a long time, but it seems that until this year justice will begin to be done on the issue, or at least that’s what they say.

Although the Guadalupe-Reyes operation It has not been completed yet and the results could worsen, due to the accidents that occurred and the deaths that occurred as a result of them, it is no longer possible to speak of a white balance, a situation that the authorities regret, since six deaths were recorded in different events, with more than 20 accidents and a dozen injured. Although preventive actions such as the Breathalyzer operation and awareness campaigns were implemented, imprudence prevailed and therefore the red balance will be the final result of all this.

repairs and surprising failures that have occurred in recent days in different systems of the jumapag they caused havoc in hundreds of houses by not having the vital liquid in the middle of the December holidays. These situations caused negative reactions among citizens, who considered that the Water Board is having more and more difficulties to operate, and that is implicit in the service they provide, a situation that they consider is not about the personnel that is in operations or in charge , but of the limitations they face due to the lack of equipment, and along with this the deterioration that already exists in pipes, tanks and machinery with which they work, for which they hope that in 2023 the government will give priority to improving the problems of the paramunicipal, because even with so many increases that have been made to the rate, there are no positive changes in that body.

