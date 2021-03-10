E.France shaken in a gruesome crime: After the body of a 14-year-old woman was found in the Seine near Paris, details are always known. “You have shown no immediate remorse,” said the responsible public prosecutor, Éric Corbaux, visibly shaken by the two young suspects in a press conference on Wednesday. The two were transferred to an examining magistrate, the public prosecutor assumes murder.

The body of 14-year-old Alisha was discovered on Monday evening in Argenteuil, a parish near Paris in the Seine. A few hours later, the two teenagers, a boy and a girl, were arrested. Prosecutor Corbaux said that there had previously been a brief love affair between the young man and the victim. Afterwards, intimate photos of the victim were distributed. Finally, at the beginning of March, there was a physical confrontation between Alisha and the suspect.

The prosecutor now described that text messages had been exchanged before the crime, in which it was about harming the 14-year-old. She was finally lured into an “ambush”. The suspect youngster pushed her to the ground, kicked her and hit her.

“She was not passed out when they decided to throw her into the Seine, but she was unable to move,” he said. The girl probably drowned and the body was bruised numerous times.

The victim’s family had called for a memorial march for their daughter over the weekend. The mother, Jenny Khalid, had called for “justice” for Alisha in the French media. In a report on the public broadcaster France3, Khalid says that her daughter never did anything bad to anyone, that she was “her heart”.

The suspect had confessed to his mother that evening and then ran off with his girlfriend. The two face up to 20 years in prison.