Ukrainian border guards find drowned man in Tisza river

A body has been found again in the Tisza River on the border between Ukraine and Romania. This was reported in Telegram– channel of the Ukrainian border service.

According to the border guards, their Romanian colleagues informed them about the discovery of the man without signs of life. It is being clarified whether the Ukrainian had documents with him. The security forces noted that since the beginning of the special operation of Russia on the territory of Ukraine, they have already found 39 bodies in Tisza. The border service called for “avoiding risks that pose a threat to life.”

The Tisza River is often used by draft dodgers fleeing from the territory of Ukraine to escape the ongoing mobilization in the country.

In April, the State Border Service of Ukraine began mining the Tysa in order to deter men fleeing across the border. According to media reports, as a result of the mining, several Ukrainians have already lost their lives while attempting to cross the border. In addition, the banks of the river were surrounded with barbed wire.