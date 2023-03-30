Home page World

Leon’s (6) father, who is suspected of murder, must remain in custody. The accused’s complaint was not upheld.

St. Johann in Tirol – Florian A., the father of six-year-old Leon, who was found dead in Austria in August last year in the Kitzbühler Ache near St. Johann in Tirol, remains in custody. The Innsbruck Higher Regional Court (OLG) did not grant a complaint by the 38-year-old against the imposition of pre-trial detention. The reason given by the Higher Regional Court was the risk of collusion and the risk of committing a crime. This reported the Tyrolean newspaper. In August last year, Florian A. stated that he had been knocked unconscious and robbed by a stranger while walking along the Redford Promenade in St. Johann. His disabled son then climbed out of his stroller and drowned in the river.

“The detention imposed on Florian A. was continued for another two months due to the risk of blackout and the risk of committing a crime,” said the Crown newspaper the head of the media office of the Higher Regional Court, Klaus-Dieter Gosch in a broadcast. The OLG go according to a written opinion from the “strong suspicion of the crime of murder”. “More detailed information on the reasons for the decision of the Higher Regional Court, which was made in a closed session, cannot be given at the present time, among other things, in order not to endanger the further investigations,” Gosch continued.

Emergency services in August 2022 at the Kitzbüheler Ache, where a six-year-old was found dead. © Georg Köchler/Zoom Tirol/APA/dpa

Drama in Austria: Imprisoned father of drowned Leon vehemently rejects allegations

Hubert Stanglecher, the defendant’s lawyer, emphasized according to the Tyrolean newspaperthat his client did not kill his son and continues to reject the accusation. “The suspicion is simply the prerequisite for the law enforcement authorities to be able to investigate at all,” said Stanglecher, according to the Crown newspaper. For the imposition of pre-trial detention, however, additional reasons for detention would have to be given. According to Stanglecher, the decision of the Higher Regional Court contradicts the current case law of the Constitutional Court, according to which there must be concrete evidence for the assumption of reasons for detention.

“My client continues to vehemently deny the accusation leveled against him. He didn’t kill his son,” emphasizes the defendant’s lawyer. However, Stanglecher does not want to take any further steps against the authorities. A month ago, Florian A. was arrested because, after extensive investigations, investigators had doubts about the credibility of the story. At the end of last year, the parents expressed their grief over Leon’s death on Facebook and asked for help with the investigation. (Niklas Mueller)