Tuesday, August 8, 2023
Drowned | In Tampere, a person drowned at the Kaukajärvi swimming beach

August 8, 2023
in World Europe
At the time of the event, there were many people on the beach, including children.

To Tampere An adult person drowned at Kaukajärvi’s beach on Monday evening, the Pirkanmaa welfare area informs.

At the time of the event, there were many people on the beach, including children. Parents are asked to discuss the matter with the children.

The Pirkanmaa welfare area’s social and crisis emergency service supports the processing of the case. The service can be reached 24/7 at 0500 625 990.

