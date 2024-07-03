Drowned | In June, 24 people drowned

Drowned|43 people have already drowned this year.

In June 24 people drowned. The Finnish Swimming Teaching and Lifesaving Association (SUH) says in a press release that the number has almost doubled since June last year. The information is based on preliminary statistics collected by SUH.

Of those who drowned in June, 14 were men and three were women. The gender of the seven drowned is unknown.

A total of 43 people have already drowned this year. SUH says in the release that the majority of drownings could be avoided, for example, by using life jackets and staying clear of the water.