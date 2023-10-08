Drowned | Divers found a drowned person in the guest boat harbor in Loviisa

The police do not suspect a crime.

Man was found drowned in Loviisa’s Laivasilla guest marina on Sunday. The Coast Guard of the Gulf of Finland tells STT that bystanders called the emergency center when they noticed an unmoored boat floating in the harbor area. The rescue personnel were alerted a little before 12:30.

The Coast Guard reports that the rescuers found a person drowned near the boat. The Itä-Uusimaa police are investigating the death and will not comment on the incident in more detail to STT. The police do not suspect a crime.