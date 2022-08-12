Drowned | At the beginning of the year, half as many drowned as last year – a clear difference in midsummer drowning deaths

Most typically, drowning occurs while swimming, moving in a speedboat, or as a result of falling from the beach or pier.

Advance information 56 people drowned between January and July, which is half less than last year during the same measurement period, says the Finnish Swimming Teaching and Lifesaving Association (SUH).

Executive director of the association Kristiina Heinonen says that last year’s long and warm summer affected the number of drowned people. In July of this year, 20 people drowned, compared to 45 in July of last year.

Six of July’s drownings occurred while swimming and six in connection with water transport. The union is not sure about the reasons for the remaining eight.

of SUH usually almost half of drownings are intoxicated, and drowning most typically occurs while swimming, while moving in a speedboat, or as a result of falling from the beach or pier.

SUH gathers its preliminary information on the number of drowned people with the help of public information, i.e. from the media and information from the authorities.

Last year, the Accident Investigation Center (Otkes) conducted a themed investigation into drownings, which is why they were reported in more detail than usual. According to Heinonen, it may have also affected the figure a little.

Nevertheless, Heinonen estimates that this year’s drownings will be clearly less than the average of 150 drownings per year.

“I believe that this year there will be a maximum of 100, there is a clear difference in the number,” says Heinonen.

Annually and in addition to the July numbers, there was also a significant difference in the midsummer drowning numbers.

The last two midsummers have been warm, and Heinonen says that the weather is directly reflected in the number of drownings. However, this Midsummer there were only five people who drowned, while last year there were as many as 13.

Heinonen hopes that Otkes’ drowning report, published just before Midsummer, would have reminded people of the dangers of waterways and thus reduced the number of drownings.

Drownings are clearly concentrated in June-July.

“Yes, the weather is correlated with drownings, when there are more people in traffic,” says Heinonen.

For the coming days, hail has been promised, so Heinonen reminds us to move in the water wisely.