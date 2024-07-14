Drowned | An elderly man drowned in Ostrobothnia on Saturday evening

Drowned|No crime is suspected in the case.
Old a man drowned on Saturday evening in Maalahti in Ostrobothnia, the Ostrobothnia Police Department said on Sunday.
According to the police’s preliminary information, a man who had gone swimming in the sauna was found lifeless in the water near the shore. Attempts were made to revive him at the scene.
The police received a report about the incident after half past ten in the evening.
The police continue to investigate the matter as a cause of death investigation. No crime is suspected in the case.
#Drowned #elderly #man #drowned #Ostrobothnia #Saturday #evening
Leave a Reply