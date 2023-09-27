Drowned | A person caught in the water died in Tervasaari

The person who fell into the water died despite resuscitation.

Water The person who got stuck has died in Helsinki’s Tervasaari, says the Helsinki police on X-palvelu (formerly Twitter).

On Wednesday afternoon, the authorities received a report about two people who had fallen into the water.

According to the Coast Guard, the persons had fallen into the sea from the Tervasaari pier.

The persons were pulled out of the water, but one of them died despite resuscitation.

