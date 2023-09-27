Wednesday, September 27, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Drowned | A person caught in the water died in Tervasaari

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 27, 2023
in World Europe
0
Drowned | A person caught in the water died in Tervasaari

The person who fell into the water died despite resuscitation.

Water The person who got stuck has died in Helsinki’s Tervasaari, says the Helsinki police on X-palvelu (formerly Twitter).

On Wednesday afternoon, the authorities received a report about two people who had fallen into the water.

According to the Coast Guard, the persons had fallen into the sea from the Tervasaari pier.

The persons were pulled out of the water, but one of them died despite resuscitation.

The news is updated.

#Drowned #person #caught #water #died #Tervasaari

See also  Movies | James Cameron denies rumors that he is making a movie about the submarine Titan
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Forza Motorsport tech preview: how is the game shaping up on Series X and Series S?

Forza Motorsport tech preview: how is the game shaping up on Series X and Series S?

Recommended

No Result
View All Result