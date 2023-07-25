Drowned | A 10-year-old child died in a sand pit in Helsinki

According to the police, there were several people at the Jakomäki sandpit the night before Sunday when the child drowned.

Helsinki The child who drowned in the sand pits of Jakomäki was 10 years old, the Helsinki police tell HS.

On Monday evening, it was reported that Sunday and Monday were found in the sand pits the child who drowned on the intervening night.

The sand pits are not official swimming spots, but turning them into swimming spots has been investigated. According to the police, no crime is suspected in the case and it is being investigated as a cause of death investigation.

The supervisor of the head of the investigation, criminal district commissioner Ritva Elomaa according to the drowned person is 10 years old. The gender of the child is not disclosed.

There were several people at the scene of the accident and the police have spoken to some of them, Elomaa says. Elomaa does not confirm whether adults, children or both were present.

“We still don’t know who all were there. We will also find out if there were swimmers there.”

The news is updated.