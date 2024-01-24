Olive groves have withered in Tunisia. The Brazilian Amazon faces its driest season in a century. Wheat fields in Syria and Iraq have been decimated. The Panama Canal, a vital trade artery, does not have enough water, so fewer ships pass through. And the Fear of drought has led India to restrict rice exports.

The United Nations estimated that 1.8 billion people in the world, almost a quarter of humanity, were living under drought in 2022 and 2023, most in low- and middle-income countries.

The droughts come amid record global temperatures and rising food price inflation, while Russia's invasion of Ukraine, two major wheat-producing countries, has disrupted food supply chains, punishing the most vulnerable. poor of the world.

A record 258 million people face what the UN calls “acute hunger,” with some on the brink of starvation.

Hot, dry conditions are made worse by the burning of fossil fuels causing climate change. Last year's arrival of El Niño, a natural weather phenomenon characterized by warmer-than-normal temperatures in parts of the Pacific Ocean, also likely contributed to this.

The Famine Early Warning Systems Network, a research group funded by the United States Government, estimates that El Niño will affect crop yields on at least a quarter of the world's agricultural land.

Rice is extremely vulnerable to climatic conditions and governments, in turn, are vulnerable to fluctuations in rice prices. India, which faces elections this year, has imposed a series of export taxes, minimum prices and export bans on its rice.

The ban on rice exports from India is a precautionary measure. The Government has long maintained large reserves.

But India is the world's largest rice exporter and its restrictions are being felt elsewhere. Prices have soared in countries that depend on Indian rice, such as Senegal and Nigeria. And the droughts in Central America affect more than food. In a region where violence and economic insecurity drive millions of people to try to migrate north to the United States, a recent study found that dry years were associated with higher levels of migration.

Further south, a healthy Amazon rainforest is also a huge store of carbon, but not if heat and drought kill trees and fuel wildfires. “If that goes into the atmosphere as greenhouse gases, it could be the straw that breaks the camel's back for the global climate,” said Philip Fearnside, a biologist at the Amazon Research Institute in Manaus, Brazil. “Not just the Amazon.”

By: Somini Sengupta

THE NEW YORK TIMES