A fierce drought is hitting the western United States and northern Mexico, and the heat index there, this summer that is just beginning, looks set to break records; To date, 40 of the 51 municipalities in Nuevo Leon are on high alert. The extreme heat and the prevailing drought have long since ceased to be anomalies, and it has been getting late to deal with it; More than 80 percent of the national territory has been under water stress for a couple of years that just does not revert, and we already know that we do not have this federal government.

Because the lack of water is reaching the rigging and we urge, on the one hand, efficient measures from the authority and, on the other, substantive behavior changes from the citizens, and we well know that in Monterrey the orphan concrete stain of little trees It evaporates all hope, that we like to spend hours in the shower, that few wash the car with a bucket and that the gardens of wealthy colonies are usually adorned with tropical and Nordic plants.

As for the dams, for more than five or six years there has not been enough rain to allow the Cerro Prieto to reach its maximum level, which is about 350 million cubic meters; Today it has less than 50. El Cuchillo is at half its maximum capacity and that of La Boca reaches 70 percent, but it is the smallest of all: it would fit 7.59 times in Cerro Prieto and 29.44 times in El Cuchillo.

Samuel García, the next governor, has said that he will seek to annul the 1996 agreement that requires that surpluses from the El Cuchillo dam be sent to the Marte R. Gómez dam, in Tamaulipas. But the same was said by El Bronco a couple of years ago and since then we have transferred the equivalent of more than two years of drinking water consumption from the metropolitan area; Today as then the Conagua already came out to say that the signature was between the irrigation district 026, Agua y Drenaje de Monterrey and them, that the governors do not have the powers to cancel anything.

While all of them find out, the technical director of Conagua, Amalio Cardona, has already warned that, if it does not rain soon, he will have to ration the water supply to the city of Monterrey. _

Roberta garza

@robertayque

.