Water, “humanity’s lifeblood”, is being dried up by “unsustainable use, pollution and uncontrolled global warming”. This was stated by the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres. A United Nations report has warned of the “imminent risk” of a global water crisis due to overconsumption and climate change. The world is “blindly treading a dangerous path” of “vampire over-consumption and over-development,” the report said.