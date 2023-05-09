“The soil has been dry due to almost complete lack of rain since January,” says Cristóbal Cano, secretary general of the Federation of Small Farmers in Andalusia (southern Spain), the center of olive cultivation in the country.

This forty-year-old, who owns ten hectares of olive trees in Alcala la Real in the south of the country, has never witnessed such a disturbing situation in his twenty-year career. “If we do not see any radical change in the coming weeks, we will be facing a disaster,” he warns.

The local meteorological service indicates that the amount of precipitation accumulated since October 1 is 25 percent less than the normal level on Spanish territory as a whole, and by 50 percent in a large part of Andalusia, where water reservoirs have only reached 25 percent of their total capacity.

This stark lack of precipitation was exacerbated at the end of last April by an exceptionally early heat wave. An absolute record high for the month of April was recorded on the Spanish mainland in Córdoba, Andalusia, with a temperature of 38.8°C, similar to levels normally recorded in August.

The director of the Association of Olive Producers and Exporters, Rafael Picot, recalls that this situation “coincided with the blooming of the flowers” of the olive trees, expressing his fear that the flowers on the trees would wither. “Without flowers, there is no olive, and without olives, there is no oil,” he says.

“on the brink”

For Spain, which normally supplies the world with 50 percent of the world’s olive oil, with exports of nearly three billion euros annually, the situation is even more worrisome as the sector emerges from a catastrophic situation for the 2022-2023 season.

Due to water shortages and extreme temperatures, Spanish olive oil production has stabilized at 660,000 tons, compared to 1.48 million tons in 2021-2022, down 55 percent, according to the Ministry of Agriculture.

It is expected that the same scenario will be repeated this year. “Given the weather forecast, it’s almost clear: we’re on our way to a new dark year,” said Rafael Sanchez de Puerta, general manager of Spain’s leading olive cooperative “De Cob”.

This puts many farms at risk. “You can take a bad year, it’s part of the ups and downs of agriculture,” says de Puerta. “But with two bad years in a row, it’s catastrophic. A lot of people are already on the brink.”

From buying machinery to paying salaries and repaying loans, “farmers need money to stay active,” says Rafael Picot, who believes “the whole sector will suffer.” “In Spain, olive oil provides a livelihood for many people,” he says.

Rising prices

For consumers, the outlook is also bleak. “The international price of olive oil depends to a large extent on what happens in Spain,” says Rafael Picot, anticipating tensions in the market.

In recent months, prices have jumped significantly. Fanny de Gasquet of the brokerage firm Bayonne Intercore notes that “olive oil was selling in mid-April at 5,800 euros per ton, while it was at 5,300 euros in January 2023” and “3,500 euros in January 2022”.

This trend is likely to continue. And in Andalusia, young olive trees do not have “roots sufficiently developed to draw water” from the depths. De Gasquet expects “losses” with an impact on production for “two or three years”.

In this context, the Spanish government reduced the value-added tax on olive oil from 10 percent to 5 percent at the end of 2022, as part of the anti-inflation plan. To support drought-affected farmers, the sector’s income tax was also reduced by 25 percent.

But these measures were deemed insufficient in the face of the looming crisis. “Cutting income taxes for people who have almost nothing will not help much,” says Rafael Sanchez de Puerta, calling for a broader plan to combat “the drought that will continue.”