Drought is a direct effect of global warming. For three years, foresters in the forest of Andaine, in Orne, have observed a decline in certain species, in particular beech. So the team assesses and hammers the doomed trees. “Unfortunately, the entire forest is affected, with consecutive droughts for several years.”, Explains Romuald Delsot, forestry technician at the National Forestry Office, in the 12/13 edition of Monday 12 October.

Towards the timber market

Lack of water is also a problem. According to the forester, there is not less, but it is less well distributed. “We have a lot of water in winter, almost no more in summer. And the beech, which is a really water-hungry species, is really starting to suffer”, He explains. All beech trees are inspected to assess their chances of survival. Those who will be felled will be directed to the timber market.

