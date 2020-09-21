#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

Never have French forests suffered so much from drought and heatwaves. Sébastien Chaton manages the forests of private owners, Belgian and French. Spruce trees that he was to harvest in ten years have all died, suffocated by an insect, scolite. “There have always been, more or less. Under normal climatic conditions, the tree manages to defend itself, but it has intensified due to the exceptional conditions this year.“, he explains.

Sébastien Chaton has lost dozens of hectares of spruce trees and his wood is devalued. “Timber that we sold for up to 60 euros per cubic meter, we now sell them for 10 euros per cubic meter“, he deplores. These trees of nearly fifty years will be sold off at 80% of their value. Public officials, in charge of private forests, validate the cutting for health reasons. Cut down all the trees at the same time, c This is called a clearcut. In France, more than 4 million cubic meters, or 100,000 trucks of diseased wood, have been cut this year.