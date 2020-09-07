#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, deserted industrial waste… Do you reside close to a polluted website?

In Hirson, within the Aisne, a waterfall has given solution to a skinny stream of water. On photographs filmed in March 2019, the distinction is putting. It’s the consequence of the drought and it’s a supply of disappointment for walkers. “Since there is no such thing as a extra water, there may be not a lot to take a look at“, laments one in all them. Now, for lack of oxygen, even the fish have disappeared. “The final stunning fish I caught was a 53 cm pike perch, however there are no extra”, confirms Daniel Luce, president of the fishing firm Le Goujon.

Anticipated precipitation

In Hirson, it hasn’t rained for 4 months, so fall precipitation is extremely anticipated. Downstream, the extent of the rivers is at its lowest. Work to facilitate the move of water and stop flooding additionally contributed to their drying up.

