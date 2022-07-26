New ordinances are launched in Alassio and Andora. In August, meeting in the Province with the management companies, aiming to reduce waste and increase connections

Savona – The first rains arrive, but the water emergency remains serious. And while the Municipalities are carrying out the ordinances on saving water to respond to immediate emergencies, attention shifts to the future and to the problem of pipelines: with the water network managers in the foreground.

The public companies that manage the aqueducts in the province of Savona will be at the center of a new meeting at Palazzo Nervi, in which the accent will be placed on a shared infrastructure investment strategy. “Wednesday (tomorrow, ed) – explains the president of the Province Pierangelo Olivieri – we will hold a meeting of the group leaders at Palazzo Nervi to prepare the meeting with the managers, which will take place in August. At the same time, the Province is working precisely with the management companies to help them carry out applications for funding on projects related to the NRP, hoping that the political situation does not prejudice this possibility ”.

According to Olivieri, the urgency to improve the quality and quantity of water connections is “evident”, starting from the age-old problem of waste water collection between Borgio and Pietrawork overdue by a decade and on which the mayors have again protested in recent days.

As for the current emergency, yesterday too Alassio and Andora have issued the ordinance limiting the use of drinking waterapplying the usual prohibitions: it is not possible to fill private swimming pools, wash vehicles, the use of showers on the beach and the irrigation of vegetable gardens and gardens is limited.

“We have water, it’s just a preventive order – explains the mayor of Alassio Marco Melgrati – Today we have no problems, but we would not like to have any later ».

Meanwhile, Lake Osiglia «fell below 50% of the reservoirhalf of it is a prairie – explains the mayor of the town Paola Scarzella – we too, as well as Cairo which uses the water of the lake, have issued ordinances to limit consumption ».

A little hope comes from forecast; yesterday the maximum temperatures reached 32 degrees in Savona, 33 in Roccavignale and 34 in Ellera, still many but five less than a week ago. According to Arpal, some short and isolated thunderstorms could already occur in these hours, but the greatest probability of heavy rains and showers is expected for tomorrow morning.

Anti-waste notice in a bathhouse

The following days are marked by increasing instability, making further rains more likely, while temperatures will gradually drop. A scenario that will make the climate more pleasant and the water emergency less pressing, but which will certainly not be enough to replenish the water reserves of reservoirs and aquifers. “It needs to snow and rain in winter, which didn’t happen last year – sighs Scarzella – To see the full lake again, it will take a lot of water.”