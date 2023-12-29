The economic growth of Latin America surprised upwards this year, with an estimated expansion of more than 2%, but, as is usually the case with any average, the figure erases the differences that the two largest economies experience compared to the rest. 2023 will be remembered for the El Niño phenomenon that brought the worst drought since 1944, as well as the inability of some countries to contain inflation and the impact of prolonged social unrest that hit the region.

That the increase in the regional Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has been greater than expected has to do, in large part, with the fact that expectations were very low. The World Bank (WB) stated in its most recent report that the region was able to handle external shocks such as the war in Ukraine better than anticipated. But momentum remains anemic and the region will grow the least in the world. For a territory that added almost five million people to its total population this year, according to data from the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), this growth is insufficient to reduce poverty and create enough jobs.

The countries that stand out for their high growth rates estimated for this year are Panama, with 6%, Paraguay, with 4.5%, and Costa Rica, with 4.4%, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). . But due to their size, these small economies have less weight in the regional average. The growth of Brazil and Mexico, estimated at 3.1% and 3.2%, respectively, is the impetus that explains a regional average of 2% for this year. On the other side of the spectrum are Argentina, with an expected contraction of -2.5% and Chile with -0.5%. These countries, as well as parts of Brazil, Bolivia and Uruguay, suffered from the worst drought since 1944, according to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

The data for the third quarter of this year even point to a slowdown. Annual GDP growth slowed to 1.8% in the third quarter from 1.9% in the second quarter due to weaker growth in Brazil and contractions in Colombia and Peru, analysts at FocusEconomics, based in Washington, wrote. Barcelona, ​​in its most recent report. “Argentina's economy also contracted, although more slightly than in the second quarter, as the effects of a devastating drought eased, while Chile returned to growth amid a stronger mining sector,” the firm noted.

The 2023 drought, caused by the El Niño meteorological phenomenon, was so strong that countries in the southern cone that depend on exports of agricultural products saw heavy losses. In a new agreement between the IMF and the Government of Argentina agreed this year, drought was a factor in considering the country's interest payment capacity. “In politics, Javier Milei's recent electoral victory in Argentina heralds a shift toward more market-friendly policies, although governability could be a challenge,” they said. FocusEconomics estimates another contraction, of -1.4%, in 2024 and a rebound of 2.7% in 2025.

For Colombia, where the IMF forecasts a contraction this year of -1.4%, inflation was a sticky problem this year. While the rest of the large peer economies were able to reduce their interest rates when annual inflation began to fall, the cost of living in Colombia rose 10.5%, according to the most recent data. “Domestic demand growth slowed amid double-digit inflation and the highest interest rates since the 1990s,” FocusEconomics noted. This year, the country also saw the risk that the president, Gustavo Petro, implement ambitious reforms to the pension system, among others, reflected in the price of its sovereign bonds. This risk appears to have decreased. According to the IMF, Colombia will grow 2% in 2024.

Prolonged social unrest in Peru, a country that has fallen into intermittent political crises since 2019, likely led the country into a recession this year, analysts from the credit risk firm Fitch said in their most recent report. President Dina Boluarte and Congress lack popular support, which is why there have been sporadic social protests that have paralyzed the roads.

“We believe that, given the governance challenges since he took office, [la presidenta Dina] “Boluarte will likely face challenges in getting important reforms approved in the fragmented congress,” the analysts warned. “Instability weighs on growth: we now expect growth of just 0.3% in 2023, compared to 1.8% in our last review on April 28, 2023,” they added.

“In 2024, Latin America's economic expansion will remain well below the global average due to persistent political uncertainty and a general lack of economic competitiveness against other emerging markets,” FocusEconomics wrote. “Investment related to nearshoring, interest rate reductions and inflation will provide support,” the economists wrote. Mexico is projected to benefit the most from nearshoringthe trend of companies moving their operations out of China to reduce geopolitical risk.

Although there will be lower inflation and lower interest rates, the firm expects growth similar to this year. The company expects the region's GDP to grow by 1.6% in 2024 and 2.3% in 2025.

